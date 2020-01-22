DePaul’s conference fight continues with a loss when visiting Creighton

Mitch Ballock hit five 3-points to reach 200 for his career and scored 19 points to lead a balanced attack in Creighton’s 83-68 win over DePaul on Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena.

With his shot from the right angle to play with 4 1/2 minutes, Ballock joined BlueJays with Kyle Korver and Ethan Wragge to reach that milestone as juniors.

Creighton withdrew in the second half when the Bluejays made 5 of the 11 3-pointers and shot a total of 56.6%. They were 5 of 14 at a distance in the first half when they only led 37-34.

Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson added 14 points each for the Bluejays (15-5, 4-3 Big East Conference), Ty-Shon Alexander scored 12 and Christian Bishop 11. Marcus Zegarowski picked 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

Paul Reed had his 13th double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds plus three blocks for the Blue Demons (13-6, 1-5). Charlie Moore added 13 points and seven assists and Jalen Coleman-Lands had 11 points.

DePaul was only 3 of 16 behind the arch, 1 of 7 in the second half when the Blue Demons shot 41%.