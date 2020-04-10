Deportees to emerging soccer players: Salvadorian immigrants deported by the U.S. win from home

Lizandro Claros Sarabia

Kirby Robles

Santa Ana, El Salvador-When the underdog Independiente F.C., silence suddenly came to the main football stadium of this Central American coffee hub. Scored first in a match against home team C.D. FAS, the most successful club in the history of Salvador.

Indipendiente’s Risandro Claros Sarabia, 22, ran from the defensive line to celebrate with his teammates and several travel supporters of the club, including his brother Diego and seven other families. . From his home in the suburbs of Maryland, the family of Lizandro followed her, constantly checking for updates on the phone.

For the past two months, football critics in El Salvador have been fascinated by the stunning television performance of this rugged young defender.

“The deportation has really become stronger. It has taught me to keep moving forward in life and, finally, improve as the situation improves,” Risandro said at the Oscar Quiteno Stadium before the March 8 season. The match was interrupted on a coronavirus that told CBS News during the match.

Less than three years after deportation, Risandro Claros Sarabia, 22, has won a starting position in the independent F.C., one of El Salvador’s top professional football league teams.

Kirby Robles

If regular check-in by the United States Immigration Bureau [ICE] lasted nearly 10 years in the summer of 2017, Risandro would be playing college football under a North Carolina sports scholarship. His previous US coach believes it was likely drafted in Major League Soccer [MLS] outfits.

Instead, Risandro and Diego were deported seven months after Trump’s inauguration, introducing a new immigration enforcement regime that did not exempt undocumented migrants from the threat of deportation.

Lizandro and Diego arrived in the United States in 2009 at the age of 11 and 14. They began to reunite with their parents two brothers who moved to the United States two years ago on another trip. In 2012, the brothers were ordered to be removed, but they were later given a temporary grace of deportation. When that protection expired, the ICE did not deport them, but instead requested that they check in regularly.

In 2014, Diego and Rizandro wanted to protect themselves from deportation through an expansion of President Obama’s Postponement of Childhood Arrival [DACA] program. However, the expansion was arrested by a federal judge after several Republican states filed a lawsuit, a decision confirmed in 2016 by the Supreme Court with a 4-4 deadlock.

The swift expulsion of the brothers from the United States forced them to rebuild their lives without parents in a country devastated by violence left as children. However, a combination of patience and good luck enabled the brothers to pursue the football dream of Stardom’s childhood, thousands of miles from college degrees and family.

Rizandro is currently one of the most promising football talents in El Salvador and is part of a younger generation of players that many hope will eventually strengthen their national team ranks.

“On the day I came here, I had no dreams, nothing to fight. Now I see the lights. I am going to graduate from school, I am playing soccer. There’s a pickup truck. “Even the TV people are talking about going to the national team under the age of 23.”

One of Independiente’s physical trainers, C.D. Check Lizandro’s knees before the start of the game, which is highly expected against. FAS, 17 national league champions.

Kirby Robles

“Things can be accomplished in the right way”

Lizandro, lacking the comfort enjoyed by top European tournament or MLS players, drove his aunt’s car [sometimes 4 hours] to games and training sessions throughout El Salvador when his uncle couldn’t take him You. He pays the gas bill as a new member of the team earning $ 500 every month.

“It’s really hard to be a footballer in El Salvador. Sometimes I go to YouTube to see how European players are treated. This is quite different from here,” said Risandro. “Players joining the first division for the first time earn $ 400 to $ 500 per month. Players who have been there for several years may earn $ 1,000 to $ 1,500 per month. One month.”

Lizandro is grateful that he has achieved his long-standing goals despite the financial demands of a fledgling professional career. However, his journey to the top tier of Salvadoran football was full of detours.

Several weeks after the brothers were deported to El Salvador in 2017, an unexpected opportunity came when they offered a partial scholarship to study and play football there at the U.S.-based Kaiser University Nicaragua campus Has occurred.

However, Rizandro was already eager to compete on a professional level. While studying with his younger brother at a university in San Marcos, Nicaragua, Rizandro tried at several clubs in El Salvador during the summer vacation. After a short stint of outstanding season with three division teams in the second tier of Salvadoran football, he managed to succeed in a trial with the current team, Independiente, in the city of San Vicente in the heart of the country. did.

His skill, unusual for a 6-foot defender, distinguished him from other players in tryouts and, after a few skills, determined that the coaching staff could join an experienced roster. A few days before the first game of the season, Rizandro’s chance was when one of the first defenders began offering suspension. In January, at the age of 22, Lizandro made her professional debut and realized her dream of being derailed by deportation.

At Oscar Quiteinho Stadium in March, Lizandro worked as an instant interpreter for his teammate in Trinidad during his head coach’s half-time direction. Diego cheered his brother from behind a metal fence.

Raised in the suburbs of Maryland and speaking English fluently, Rizzandro helps Trinidad’s teammate Jomul François leave to understand the coach’s half-time instructions.

Kirby Robles

“I’m on the field when he’s on the field. It’s beautiful when I see him kick a long ball,” said 25-year-old Diego wearing his brother’s second jersey. “Just watching him kick the ball hard, well, you feel something in you.”

Unlike Lizandro, who has completed his third year at Kaiser University from El Salvador online, Diego lives on a Nicaraguan campus where he plays for the school team. In a match between Independiente and FAS on March 8, Diego drove nearly seven hours to support his brother.

Diego is the only member of the legion of Rizandro’s supporters. The young deportee is the household name of a small community in El Salvador where he and his brother were born. Like his parents and siblings in Maryland, the family in the village of El Canton El Nispero is following all his performances.

Although wanting to be with a Maryland family, Rizandro is tasting new responsibilities as a role model for children living in his hometown of Juquapa, known for its fast-growing coffin manufacturing industry.

Kirby Robles

Rizomedolo’s uncle, Romeo Medicanos, said his nephew’s success challenged the stereotypes associated with young working-class men often employed by combat gangs in the country. Rizandro is a municipality-wide sign of Juquapa known for its thriving coffin manufacturing industry, supported by the extremely high murder rate in El Salvador.

“The stigma of having to deal with violence at a young age is waning. Local youths can no longer be said to be on the wrong path,” longtime Yukapa resident Medicanos told CBS News in Spanish. Told. “Now, Juquapa has a new face, both Rizandro and Diego are excellent, humblely showing that things can be achieved in the right way.”

“I see a little light”

Later in the match on March 8, Rizandro continued his impressive season form, winning most aerial contests in the penalty box and performing a clean and timely tackle. But that was not enough. The FAS scored twice more, overtaking the Independents to win.

But Rizandro has learned that football is not just about winning. A 22-year-old man accepts the social responsibility of being a role model.

“I’m proud that the children of Juquapa gave me an example. I started playing shoeless football and took my toenails off my feet because you kicked a rock.” Rizandro said.

Diego Claros Sarabia, 25, drove seven hours from the University of Nicaragua and supported his brother, Rizandro. The brothers realized that they were living hundreds of miles apart for the first time in their lives.

Kirby Robles

The match against FAS was the last Rizandro before the season was interrupted as part of the national blockade in El Salvador in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Rizandro, who spends most of her time studying online, looks forward to the start of the next season. His family in the United States also longs to watch him on television.

Years after the brothers were deported, their mother, Lucia Sarabia, refused to watch football. It hurt too much, as it reminds me of his abuse at a soccer field outside Maryland. “My passion was to watch them play,” Lucia told CBS News in Spanish at her home in Gaithersburg, a suburb of Washington, DC.

Her love for sports, however, reignited. “It’s been very emotional since football has gone to me since they left,” said Lucia, describing her feelings when she saw her son playing for the first time on television.

Rizandro’s first video game was an inspiring experience for his father, Jose Claros. “I cried,” he told CBS News. “He’s playing in the top leagues and I’m honored to play there,” he said.

Fatima Claros is proud of her brother. Her brothers could have easily let go of their dreams after deportation. She still thinks the United States has made a mistake.

“This administration and all of its changes have, as in the United States, lost so many people who were able to do so much, like my brothers who were not in danger of the country,” she said. . .

Trump’s tough immigration issues have cast a long shadow of uncertainty on other families in Maryland. While Fatima is protected from deportation under the DACA program, Jose has a Temporary Protection Status [TPS]. The Trump administration tried to end both programs, but courts have so far prevented it. Lucia, on the other hand, is undocumented.

Fatima hopes that her brothers will have the legal means to return to the United States if a new government starts next year. “I know my brothers will return to this country some day, and they will return better, be better prepared and receive more education. They will be modeled by other young deportees Will be. “

On the way to Jukuapa behind his uncle’s pickup truck, Lizandro contemplates his family in Maryland. He and his brothers have been banned from entering the United States for an additional eight years.

Kirby Robles

However, Risandro and Diego have been banned from entering the United States for an additional eight years due to their deportation. Despite recent achievements in El Salvador, Lizandro is a reality that often thinks.

“Being in the first department is like seeing a little light, but you won’t be completely happy until I meet my family again,” he said.

