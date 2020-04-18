Deprecated! ‘8383 Actor Tahirraj Bhasin said everything about shooting the iconic moment of lifting the World Cup trophy.

Like all of us, Tahir Raj Bhasin is also eagerly waiting for the release of another movie ‘8383’, which also featured Ranveer Singh and the cast. The Manto actor joined Koimo for a special talk today and on the last scene of the shoot, India opens at the time of the World Cup selection and you cannot remember how real it was for the actor.

Tahirraj Bhasin, who plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar, appeared for an exclusive Instagram live session with Koimoi, where he talked a lot with ’83, Loop Lupeta and Tapesi Pannu and his new interest in poetry.

Tahir was asked about the pressures faced by the Indian cricket team during the creation of the prestigious moment of the World Cup. He said, “I am proud of the pressure. Not because I was born in 198 33 but this is the moment you repeat on TV. You know every time the same footage of the Indian team taking the World Cup trophy came and my father’s generation went through it. So it is a proud moment to be able to portray these cricketers. And you understand how when we prepare for the film, the cricket that we have to live in is Ujho which is different from our posture. The level of the fastest players in the West Indies, the level of protection equipment, the types of pitches. So you have to watch the movie to understand the significance of the moment they played and won the World Cup. “

When asked as a team all about how to prepare for it, Tahir talked about the importance of that victory and how difficult it was. “It was a real moment. Because we’ve been practicing these characters for months now. When we arrived in the UK, we went in as a team, we traveled on a team bus. We shot every game as they played. Body doubles were not used, so if your character is on the field all day, you are standing there. At the end we really felt like we were playing a competition, so when the last moment was shot, the first thing was the relief that we had completed a difficult program and the respect for the real players and how they achieved it. Indian cricket is not at the level it is today – it is not a well-funded popular sport, C moment made it popular, “he said.

Reversed, for ‘8383, the प 3 33, directed by Kabir Khan, is a biopic of India’s iconic victory at the Cricket World Cup. In the film, Tahirraj Bhasin had Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Shakib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Emmy Virk, and a group of stars. Initially set to hit screens on April 1st, it was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.