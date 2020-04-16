Deprecated! Abhimanyu Dasani Accidental Confirmations Ananya Pandey’s Relationship Status?

Abhimanyu Dasani debuted last year with Marco’s Pain No Hot and received an amazing response to his performance. His acting was not only criticized by his fans but also by critics. MKDNH received a permanent ovation at the Mami Film Festival and the film also starred Radhika Madan and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

In a special conversation with Koimoi on Instagram Live, Abhimanyu said that he was alone, but was not ready to meet anytime soon. He jokes that if someone dating you now. If you want to do that, maybe the lockdown has been narrow and there’s nothing else.

Deprecated! Abhimanyu Dasani Accidental CONFIRMS Ananya Pandey’s Relationship Status?

When asked if his crush is in the industry, Abhimanyu does not appear and says that he is not actually crossing anyone. Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are asked who to date; He reveals that he has not really communicated with Sarah but has good friends with Ananya. When he asked, if he wanted to date Ananya? Abhimanyu replied, “She is already …. I do not think she is alone … yeah I am all this … I am the worst at all these things. You know I am the last person to hear all this and what is happening. It’s because a lot has been cut. “

Ahem ahem! Here are definitely some sad news for Ananya Pandey fans. But on the bright side, there is good news for Abhimanyu fans as he is single and you can slide into DMs and you never know!

