Mika Singh and Chahat Khanna are in the headlines for their new single Separate Love and their alleged relationship. Those estimated dates are changing again for a week. In a special conversation with Kohmoi, Chahath did just that and below is everything he has to say.

When asked about the rumor and if there is any truth to it, Chhata Khanna said, “So now that I am married, I live with him, he also sings for my children. Someone asked him if the children accepted you? I was like slow people. And all of this happened over the course of a week, we started dating, moved in together and had break ups together, which is pretty funny. How am I reading the new news? Really? “

Deprecated! Chahat Khanna is setting records regarding his relationship with Mika Singh

Chahat had also spoken about the news where she said that she made Pika Puri in Mika’s kitchen. About this, she said, “Then, I came to the news that I made water in her kitchen, so everything is fine now. I didn’t even make water, my sister made it in my kitchen. Why would I go and make water in her kitchen? So I made a video. Made and sent a friend along with Mika, and he put it on Instagram and the whole episode followed. “

There have been reports where it has been claimed that Chahat and Mika broke the rules of self-isolation and lockdown. The actress revealed how she was shooting for the song before the lockdown.

“So we live close to each other. If someone says they have broken the rules, I’m not suspected of the virus. Second I live in my house with four people. So if two of us shoot there, it’s one and the same thing. Also we shot it in front of the curfew but it was not after the lockline. Everyone was working until then, ” Chahat said.

