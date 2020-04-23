Deprecated! Concerned about his diabetes, Arjun Bijlani revealed that he had lost his mother in the middle of a lockout.

Actor Arjun Bijlani is riding high on the success of his new web show State of the Seas: 22/11. The actor joined Koimoi for a special Instagram live session where he opened up about the most missing person and that is his mother. Below is what the actor has to say.

Joining Koimoi specifically for chat, Arjun Bijlani talked about his new show, his audition experience, friends in the industry and how he missed his mother in the middle of the lock.

When asked about missing out on the lockdown, she said, “I miss my mom, Miss Carra. I’m nothing but Miss Cara. You know everything else in life, work. But the people I’m really missing are my mom and my brother.” I haven’t seen them for over a month and I’m worried about their mother because she’s a diabetic and obviously a man with diabetes and the eldest snake. Rick is at risk of the virus.I have the same fear I have.

He added, “And yes, I have kids at home and it’s like gambling. You can go to the grocery store and bring the virus home. It’s perverted, I never thought it would happen to the human race. But it is happening and we have to face it, we need to be strong. Everyone said and I miss my mother. “

In addition to the conversation, the serpent actor opened up about his time at Lockdown and how he is learning new things about fatherhood and spending time with his beloved son. We hope Arjun Bijlani meets his mother soon.

