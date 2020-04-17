Deprecated! For Akshay Kumar’s Gold Edition, Mauni Roy wore her mother’s saree and her publication is making us emotional!

Mouni Roy is currently living in Abu Dhabi with her sister. She had been there a week but due to the coronavirus epidemic, she is now stuck and is living with her two lovely nieces and sisters. Silence last appeared in Made in China against Rajkummar Rao.

Mouni started with Gold in Bollywood against Akshay Kumar. She is one of the most popular television actress in India and her fan following has reached the next level with Ekta Kapoor’s show Nagin.

Speaking exclusively to Koimoi, Mouni revealed how gold came out of his box. “So I was vacationing and I got a call from Karan. He works with Nandini, Srikanth and they were casting for Gold. He asked me, ‘Can you come today?’ And I said I’m ready and you know I can’t leave. So he said make that adjustment and thankfully it was somewhere in the dark east and was shot on the clinic side and he said, ‘Just come for a while and we will finish you very soon.’

She adds, “I sent my driver home and thankfully my maid knew where my saree was and then she gave me my mother’s cotton saree, like a really old Lalpad; white and red border cotton saree and she got what I requested. Called Varun … I still remember because I allowed them to go to me … No, I go to the banquet and it is time to have dinner, but you Should you give me an hour, I’ll come back in. In the meantime I had memorized all the lines and everything .. I was there … when I was coming back and I knew I couldn’t be late and I called them fast … and said, please. They could be like any makeup and maybe a little mascara and red dots were very Bengali, so I bought all the accessories and accessories. Ai … So I went to was laijanupareko and then I went back, it is the same. “

In addition, Mouni added, “They did not call me for two, three and a half months and then Nandini sent me a message saying, ‘Are you free to meet Ma’am and Akshay sir tomorrow?’ I said, of course, I’m free … and then I asked, did I get this part? So, does that mean I got the part … and she said, ‘No, it doesn’t mean you get a part of it. That means they want to meet you … so go. ‘So, the next day I went and I met them and they made up their mind after the audition and you know they are the people. How they were going through the process. And they said, “Welcome to the gold.” So that’s how it went.

And then within two months, he signed three more films on the back foot. Well, everything happens for a good cause.

