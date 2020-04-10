Fukre fame Varun Sharma has been favored for his comedy characters and his style has become USP. But for the Observer, the actor played a serious role in theater early in his career, and in exclusive talks with Koimoi, he opened up about how he liked to film Sanjay Leela and play serious characters.

Deprecated! Fukare actor Varun Sharma Kane is collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Deets on the inside

In an Instagram live session when he asked if he wanted to collaborate with the Magnum Opus filmmaker, the actor said, “To be quite honest, I’m not joking, it’s a coincidence that my mom is watching Ramlila right now (Golion Ki Rasila: Ramlila). Let’s talk And a few moments ago she said the same thing that makes her such a good movie, I want you to be a part of Sanjay sir’s movie. “

He added, “I love the guy, if given the chance, 5 percent. What kind of movie he shapes his films. It’s amazing.”

In addition, he talked about starting his career in drama days, playing a serious role in drama. And Fukare’s first attempt at comedy was to make sure she could smile.

Varun Sharma is currently getting ready for his next film Ruhi Afzana with Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. Talking about the film, he said that the team has completed shooting of the film and it is in post production. The pandemic has brought everything to a halt and release depends on the same.