News on Salman Khan’s day-to-day support for wage workers has returned to social media. We contacted BN Tiwari, who is the President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWECIS), to see what the current situation is.

In an exclusive conversation with him, BN Tiwari revealed that Salman Khan had completed the first transaction of Rs. There is another installment in the process about which Tiwari lays down in the game.

Deprecated! Transaction of Salman Khan’s first installment of Salman crore for daily wage laborers

Asked about the first transaction, BN Tiwari said, “Yes, we have got the first installment from Salman Khan. It is Rs. 000 for workers. This is the first installment and in the second installment he will pay another Rs. 000.”

We asked her when the second installment would arrive, to which she replied, “In the next 2-3 days. If we put them all together, spending money can accelerate. Everyone has received their money. “

Salman Khan’s NGO, Being Human, is providing education and medical needs to the people. The actor is doing his bit and it was also recorded a message requesting fans and citizens of the country to stay indoors and be safe amid this tough scenario.

The FWIS had earlier announced the closure of all movie, television and web series shooting to prevent COVID-2 curbs across the country. However, this decision affected daily wage earners more. Bollywood stars are now coming forward to give them monetary support that enables them to survive in these unlucky days.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.