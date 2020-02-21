[Deputies: 26-calendar year-aged killed in Crystal River shooting]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[deputies:-26-calendar-year-aged-killed-in-crystal-river-shooting]

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Hernando person was killed in a taking pictures in Crystal River on Thursday night.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office environment responded to experiences of photographs fired in the front garden of a property close to Northeast 1st Street all around 7 p.m. and identified Tyler Hopkins, 26, with gunshot wounds. No other accidents were being claimed.

Hopkins was taken to a area hospital where by he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies have not named any suspects or established a motive for the capturing.

“At this time, Significant Criminal offense detectives are working diligently to make absolutely sure we switch about just about every stone. We will unwaveringly carry on our investigation into the regrettable death of our victim, Tyler Hopkins,” claimed Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Our feelings and prayers are with the loved ones and pals of Tyler.”

Anybody with info pertaining to this incident is questioned to phone the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office environment at 352-726-1121 or 1-888-ANY-Ideas.

Most current Stories:

Best Videos

Deadlocked jury qualified prospects to mistrial in Tampa Bay ice cream guy double-murder situation

Thumbnail for the video titled

American Flexibility Distilliery

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa male accused defrauding about $60K from victims in 9 states

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sturdy winds result in delays at Tampa International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled

USF hosts 9th once-a-year Intercultural Scholar Management Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled

Friday Early morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Two persons hurt next hit-and-operate head-on crash in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled

Existence of beloved Leto soccer mentor celebrated in two memorial expert services

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, formal overview

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Tales

get the app

Will not Skip