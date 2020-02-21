[deputies:-26-calendar-year-aged-killed-in-crystal-river-shooting]

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Hernando person was killed in a taking pictures in Crystal River on Thursday night.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office environment responded to experiences of photographs fired in the front garden of a property close to Northeast 1st Street all around 7 p.m. and identified Tyler Hopkins, 26, with gunshot wounds. No other accidents were being claimed.

Hopkins was taken to a area hospital where by he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies have not named any suspects or established a motive for the capturing.

“At this time, Significant Criminal offense detectives are working diligently to make absolutely sure we switch about just about every stone. We will unwaveringly carry on our investigation into the regrettable death of our victim, Tyler Hopkins,” claimed Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Our feelings and prayers are with the loved ones and pals of Tyler.”

Anybody with info pertaining to this incident is questioned to phone the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office environment at 352-726-1121 or 1-888-ANY-Ideas.

