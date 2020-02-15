[deputies-browsing-for-metro-pcs-attempted-burglary-suspects-in-tampa]

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are seeking for two adult men who busted a gap into a wall of a Metro PCS store in an try to burglarize the organization.

Deputies say all over five a.m. on Thursday, they were alerted to a theft alarm going off at the Metro PCS located at 4309 Gunn Highway.

When they arrived, deputies located a massive gap in the again of the business but no suspects were at the scene.

Surveillance movie caught the two suspects approaching the business on foot at the time of the incident. The exact suspects were viewed leaving on foot toward Hubert Avenue soon right before deputies arrived, in accordance to HCSO.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office environment

The suspects are considered to have produced the hole in the business with a sledgehammer.

Deputies say the two adult males fled the scene in advance of receiving absent with any items.

Just one of the suspects is described as a white or Hispanic male, somewhere around 5 toes 9 inches tall and has a medium develop. He has short dark hair and was previous viewed sporting a pink lengthy-sleeve Buccaneers shirt, a pink bandana about his neck, blue denims and dim shoes.

The other suspect is described as a black or dark-skinned Hispanic male. He was very last witnessed wearing a crimson Buccaneers hat, a pink shorter-sleeve shirt with a extended-sleeve white shirt beneath, gray sweatpants, red footwear and gloves.

If you understand either of the suspects or have any information on this situation, make sure you call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office environment at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at one-800-873-8477.

