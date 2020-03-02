deputies-find-missing,-endangered-15-year-old-girl-in-hernando-co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Kaitlynn Apgar has been found safe and unharmed.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl.
Deputies say Kaitlynn Apgar was last seen Sunday around 8 a.m. at her home just north of Brooksville. At some point after 8 a.m., Apgar left her home on foot in an unknown direction.
According to deputies, it is unknown what clothing Apgar was wearing when she left, however, she was wearing pink Converse sneakers and carrying a burgundy-colored Van’s backpack.
Deputies say the teen left two notes in her bedroom indicating she may be considering self-harm.
Apgar is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown straight, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and both ears are pierced.
If you have seen Apgar or know her whereabouts, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s at 352-754-6830.
