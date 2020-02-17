[Deputies: Hillsborough County teen missing for nearly a week]

Nellie McDonald
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Juliet Carreras-Rojas left her home on February 14 and has not been seen since.

Carreras-Rojas is white, 5 feet 1 inch with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Hillsborough County Sherrif’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

