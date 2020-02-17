[deputies-investigating-right-after-three-bodies-found-at-cemetery-in-perris]

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) — Authorities are investigating just after a few bodies have been found next to a grave web site at a cemetery in Perris Monday early morning.

The bodies had been uncovered just south of N. Perris Boulevard and E. Nuevo Highway, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Division.

#Perris

Deputies are on scene of in which 3 deceased people were found this morning. Weighty law enforcement exercise in the place of the 900 block of N. Perris Blvd. No more facts at this time. pic.twitter.com/UkAQwWsPCS — Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept (@RSO) February 17, 2020

No additional details was instantly obtainable.

