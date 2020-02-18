[deputies-investigating-soon-after-3-bodies-identified-at-southern-california-cemetery]

PERRIS, Calif. — Authorities are investigating just after 3 bodies were discovered subsequent to a gravesite at a cemetery in Perris Monday early morning.

The bodies had been uncovered all around 11 a.m. just south of N. Perris Boulevard and E. Nuevo Road, in accordance to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators confirmed that the all three victims had been gentlemen but have not introduced any other info.

#Perris

Deputies are on scene of where three deceased persons ended up situated this morning. Large police exercise in the spot of the 900 block of N. Perris Blvd. No more facts at this time. pic.twitter.com/UkAQwWsPCS — Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept (@RSO) February 17, 2020

The bodies were being lying confront down future to gravesites that experienced not too long ago been embellished for Valentine’s Day. The scene attracted a lot of citizens in the place who expressed worried in excess of a the latest string of violence in Perris, together with a capturing at a fuel station previously this month that remaining a 21-year-old man dead.

“I have been here 30 many years. I never saw very little like this just before, people today just dying and dying, you know, a ton of violence,” stated Perris resident Randy Rios.

On Monday, Perris Mayor Michael M. Vargas introduced a assertion, declaring in element: “Our deepest sympathies lie with the households of the victims of these horrible crimes about the earlier week in Perris and we are fully commited to looking at individuals liable for these horrific functions brought to justice.”

The cemetery will continue being shut as the investigation continues.