Deputies locate for missing, endangered Manatee County man

By
Nellie McDonald
-
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: 9: 40 a.m. | James Quinones has been located and is ‘OK.’

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are searching for a 66-year-old missing and endangered man.

The sheriff’s office said James Quinones was last seen Friday around noon at his home at 4509 Willow Hammock Drive.

Deputies believe Quinones traveled on his bicycle to a local park to watch soccer. He has no cell phone or financial means.

Description:

  • 5’6″
  • 125 pounds
  • Last seen wearing beige shirt, lightweight jacket with plaid shorts and orthopedic shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

