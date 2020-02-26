Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk county sheriff patrol car

By
Nellie McDonald
-
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a

pedestrian and a deputy’s patrol car.

According to the sheriff’s office, a pedestrian crossed in front of the patrol car around 8 p.m. near Broadway Avenue in Bartow.

Deputies say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, and the deputy is uninjured.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

