deputies:-sarasota-man-under-investigation-for-child-porn-killed-after-darting-in-front-of-semi-on-i-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 65-year-old man facing child porn charges was struck and killed after he darted out in front of a semi-truck on Interstate 75 early Monday morning, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Gerald Nicolas of Sarasota was standing on the right shoulder of the interstate before he ran out in front of the semi and was hit. Nicolas died at the scene.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip that a pornographic image of a child was uploaded to BingImage. BingImage gave detectives the IP address and it was linked to Nicolas’ home in Sarasota.

Detectives searched the home and found 50 images of child porn.

Nicolas was arrested Thursday on 50 felony counts of child porn possession and booked into a Sarasota County jail. He was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond.

It’s unclear if charges are pending against the semi driver. The report said charges are under investigation.

The roadway has since reopened.

