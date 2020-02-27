deputies-search-for-cars-possibly-linked-to-shooting-death-of-teen-in-wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two vehicles that may be connected to the shooting death of a teenager in Wimauma.

According to a press release, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 500 block of 9th Street on Feb. 19.

Authorities say the death was classified as a homicide, but it’s still unclear exactly what led to the incident.

The sheriff’s office has now identified two “cars of interest” that were seen in the time of the shooting. Investigators suspect the drivers may have witnessed the incident.

Not actual vehicle. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

One of the vehicles was identified Thursday as a 2013 Mazda 3 with an unknown tag. It is a four-door sedan that’s dark in color.

The other vehicle was identified last week as a light-colored four-door Chevrolet Malibu with two reflectors in the rear bumper and one reflector/brake light in the upper trunk area.

Not actual vehicle. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen the cars matching those descriptions to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

