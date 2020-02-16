[deputies-searching-for-2-jean-thieves-in-pasco-co.]

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are currently searching for two people who stole an undisclosed amount of jeans.

According to deputies, the incident happened around 8: 40 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the American Eagle store located within The Shops at Wiregrass.

Deputies say the two suspects parked in front of the store. Once inside, they immediately grabbed as many designer jeans as possible and fled.

If you have any information on the incident, please call 1-800-706-2488 and reference case No. 20-004129.

