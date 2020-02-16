[Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co.]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[deputies-searching-for-2-jean-thieves-in-pasco-co.]

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are currently searching for two people who stole an undisclosed amount of jeans.

According to deputies, the incident happened around 8: 40 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the American Eagle store located within The Shops at Wiregrass.

Deputies say the two suspects parked in front of the store. Once inside, they immediately grabbed as many designer jeans as possible and fled.

If you have any information on the incident, please call 1-800-706-2488 and reference case No. 20-004129.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine’s Day

Thumbnail for the video titled

How dirty is your wristwatch?

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage

Thumbnail for the video titled

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ninja Warrior playground

Thumbnail for the video titled

Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled

Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

Thumbnail for the video titled

NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow

Thumbnail for the video titled

Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss