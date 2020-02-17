[deputies-searching-for-2-ulta-beauty-thieves]

Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later
Two hurt following car explosion
Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa
2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly
‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl
Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216
Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs
Man, 27, dies after crashing rental scooter in Treasure Island
Deputies: 20-year-old man drowns after kayak capsizes at Dunedin Causeway
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday
Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co.
Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine’s Day