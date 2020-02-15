[deputies-searching-for-bank-robbery-suspect-in-palm-harbor]

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are currently searching for a bank robbery suspect in Palm Harbor.

Deputies say the robbery occurred around 12: 40 p.m. Friday at the Cadence Bank located at 36301 US Highway 19 North.

Once inside the bank, the suspect approached the counter and handed the teller a note, however, no weapons were seen, deputies say.

Detectives say the suspect fled the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash northbound on foot.

The suspect is described as a male approximately 25 years old. He was wearing construction boots, blue-colored gloves and may have been wearing make-up.

No one was injured, however, there are no suspects at this time, according to deputies.

