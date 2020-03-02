Deputies searching for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl in Hernando Co.

By
Nellie McDonald
-
deputies-searching-for-missing,-endangered-15-year-old-girl-in-hernando-co.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl.

Deputies say Kaitlynn Apgar was last seen Sunday around 8 a.m. at her home just north of Brooksville. At some point after 8 a.m., Apgar left her home on foot in an unknown direction.

According to deputies, it is unknown what clothing Apgar was wearing when she left, however, she was wearing pink Converse sneakers and carrying a burgundy-colored Van’s backpack.

Deputies say the teen left two notes in her bedroom indicating she may be considering self-harm.

Apgar is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown straight, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and both ears are pierced.

If you have seen Apgar or know her whereabouts, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s at 352-754-6830.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled

Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled

Man robbed after Grindr meet

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss