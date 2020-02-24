deputies:-st.-pete-man-walked-through-park-wielding-machete-to-be-‘one-with-nature’

A man was arrested for carrying a machete while walking through a park

PINELLAS COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man was arrested for walking through a park while wielding a machete, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Michael Gleana, 55, was arrested while walking around Philippe Park carrying a machete Sunday evening, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they were pointed to the area where Gleana was observed carrying the machete around a group of people at the park.

According deputies, Gleana said he didn’t know he was doing anything wrong and wanted to be “one with nature.”

The affidavit indicated Gleana was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct.

