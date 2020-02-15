[deputies-uncover-man-who-stole-gun-then-fired-it-in-dover-gasoline-station-toilet]

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — UPDATE 2/15 at five: 45 p.m.: Hillsborough County deputies have observed and arrested 27-year-aged Bruce Alan Renner.

He was uncovered driving a stolen GMC Sierra truck, believed to be the similar truck seen on the surveillance video clip, right after he hit the again of an additional person’s auto at Fletcher Avenue and Telecom Generate Saturday early morning.

Renner fled the scene but was observed hiding in a drop by HCSO’s Aviation and K9 units.

First Story: The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Place of work is searching for a person caught on surveillance camera thieving a gun from a truck then firing it various moments at a Dover gasoline station, deputies mentioned.

The sheriff’s business office stated the man’s crimes began Friday early morning as cameras at a residence on Richey Rosa Lane in Plant Town caught him thieving from a pickup truck in the driveway. Deputies reported the person stole a pistol and pair of sun shades ahead of acquiring again into the pickup truck that dropped him off. The male and female, who was driving, then fled south on Thonotosassa Street.

Soon after, all around 8: 12 a.m., the very same guy and female ended up found on surveillance movie coming into a advantage shop on Freeway 92 in Dover.

Deputies said the person entered the gasoline station restroom and fired a single round from the gun. As the guy and lady exited the retail outlet, protection footage caught him firing 3 far more shots prior to leaving in the pickup truck.

The incident transpired throughout the avenue from a constitution university all through university hours.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is questioned to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Workplace at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-Recommendations (8477).

