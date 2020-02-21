[Deputies want to concern gentleman viewed here in relationship to armed robbery]

Richland Co. SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can support them recognize a gentleman they want to question in relation to an armed robbery they say took area at 3PM on February 14th alongside the 700 block of Zimalcrest Travel.

According to authorities, the man observed in the partial picture furnished may well have extra facts that can aid deputies as they carry on their investigation into the Valentine’s Working day incident.

Officials say the incident took place in broad daylight as the victim flagged down a vehicle to inquire for a cigarette. In accordance to deputies, the car or truck stopped and as he stopped his motor vehicle to give the sufferer 1, a next guy approached. Deputies say that 2nd person pulled out a gun and robbed the good Samaritan who stopped his car or truck.

If you have any info that can support law enforcement you’re urged to Crimestoppers at 188-Criminal offense-SC