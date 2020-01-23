Deputy Minister: 75 St. ETS, KTM Intercity tickets sold for CNY travel period Malaysia

A boy plays under traditional lantern decorations in the Thean Hou temple before the New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur on January 9, 2020. – AFP image

KUALA LUMPUR, January 23 – Over 75 percent of the tickets for ETS (Electric Train Service) and KTM Intercity were sold out of a total of 197,328 tickets that were offered in connection with this year’s Chinese New Year celebration.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar said this included 170,784 ETS tickets, of which 135,295 had been sold, and 26,544 KTM Intercity tickets, with 14,623 tickets sold so far.

The tickets were for travel from January 20 to 31, he told reporters after handing over souvenirs to KTMB passengers today as part of the Chinese New Year celebration in Kuala Lumpur Sentral.

Kamarudin said ticket sales started on November 18 last year to allow the public to plan ahead. – Bernama