[deputy-minister:-defence-white-paper-aims-to-increase-variety,-gender-equality]

Liew Chin Tong speaks throughout a press meeting in Petaling Jaya December 11, 2019.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE Town, Feb 17 — Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong has unveiled that the Defence White Paper will concentrate on fostering diversity and rising women’s participation in the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

He claimed females were an integral part in the defence space and Putrajaya was dedicated to raising the selection of females in the country’s military.

“The concept of ladies is not ideal for battle is steadily transforming — in truth, Malaysian Armed Forces has some extremely impressive female fighter pilots — a combat role in just about every definition,” he reported in his opening remarks in the Women, Peace and Stability Program at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre in Port Dickson.

He said the authorities will give the needed guidance for the women of all ages in the MAF, including making certain equal vocation progression chances as well as supplying nursing amenities and subsidised childcare companies.

“Indeed, I believe that that while we will need to handle gals similarly as men, we need to at the very same time accept the gender-precise challenges that they face in purchase to progress in their armed forces occupations,” he additional.

He stressed that Malaysia was always committed to attaining the aims of the Girls, Peace and Security agenda.

He admitted that goal to increase variety and gender equilibrium in the military services assistance will not be quick.

“It takes time to construct talent and practical experience, as very well as to result change and mainstreaming the comprehension of gender empowerment inside of the army culture and organisations,” he mentioned.

He explained this was why the Women of all ages, Peace and Security Course was a essential phase for individuals to have an understanding of how other armed forces organisations, specially the Canadian Armed Forces, have worked to develop an inclusive and operationally useful navy tradition.

He hoped the study course will be pivotal in letting individuals to master much more productive preventive and responsive methods to secure ladies and girls precisely in a conflict situation.

“The understanding gained really should then be implemented not only in our day by day life but to improve the capacity of your different armed forces in implementing the pledge for earth peace,” he said.

Liew reported the Defence White Paper, tabled in December 2019, reaffirmed Malaysia’s motivation in maintaining regional peace and balance.

He also welcomed contributions and partnerships to further more improve the job of the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre, a multi-dimensional PKO instruction centre in the area.

“We will also carry on to function closely with our fellow Asean member states by way of the Asean Peacekeeping Centres Network in this endeavour,” he explained.