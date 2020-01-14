Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso is again campaigning for controversy over Japan’s ethnic identity

Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said Monday that Japan had been united under a single language and ethnic identity for the past 2,000 years, a government source confirmed. This comment could trigger criticism of the ignorance of the country’s ethnic minorities, including the indigenous Ainu.

His comments stem from recent government efforts to support the Ainu, an ethnic minority in northern Japan, such as a law to protect and promote their culture last May.

Aso, who is also finance minister, spoke at a meeting in his home district in Fukuoka Prefecture.

“No country other than this has lasted 2,000 years with a language, an ethnic group and a dynasty,” he said.

Japan also has ethnic minorities such as Koreans and Chinese.

According to the source, Aso, a former prime minister, welcomed Japan’s success at the Rugby World Cup last fall with a team of players from different backgrounds before commenting on Japan as a linguistically and ethnically homogeneous nation.

The outspoken Aso, an ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has repeatedly come under fire due to gaffes and controversial statements.