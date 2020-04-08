Deputy Secretary of the Navy steps down in turmoil over comment on exiled captain

WASHINGTON—Thomas Modly, Secretary-General of the Navy, filed a resignation Tuesday. One day after the record was released, which slandered the carrier’s exiled captain in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper accepted Modley’s resignation Tuesday morning and said that he would replace James McPherson, now Assistant Secretary of the Army, with Modley.

“[Modley] resigned voluntarily and blamed the Navy and sailors for the United States’ Theodore Roosevelt and Navy as an agency to advance,” Esper said in a statement. “His consideration for the seafarers was genuine. Secretary Modry had long taken off his uniform and served the country. I most respected those who served our country and placed the best of all. Secretary Modley today, and wish him all the best. “

Captain Brett Closier stopped commanding USS Theodore Roosevelt last week after Krosier wrote a note detailing the desperate circumstances of boarding the ship. Dozens of sailors out of the 4000 crew were coronavirus positive. Crozier sent a note to more than 20 people outside his chain of command, which immediately went to the San Francisco Chronicle page.

Modly spoke to sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Sunday and explained his decision to remove Crozier from command of the ship. While sailors are being screened for viruses, ships have been docked in Guam for more than a week and quarantine and quarantine as needed.

“If we didn’t expect information to be open to the public in this information age where we live, he was an A, too naive or too stupid to be commander of a ship. Like this. ” “An alternative is that he did it on purpose, which is a serious violation of the Uniform Law of Military Justice you all know.”

Deputy secretary, who has been employed since his predecessor was expelled last fall, reverted to his comment in a statement on Monday, stating that Crosier believed he was “not naive or stupid.”

“I believe he sent a warning email with the intention of putting it in the public domain to draw public attention to the ship’s situation just because he was naive and not stupid,” Modly said. “I apologize for the confusion that this choice of word might have caused, and directly to Capt. Crosier and his family and to all Teddy Roosevelt crews for the pain that my remarks could have caused. I apologize. “

Following his expulsion, there were videos of sailors cheering on Closier leaving the ship on Friday.

President Trump said on Monday that he was “involved” in the controversy. He repeatedly emphasized that Crozier’s letter “should not have been sent”, but hinted that Modly’s comments may have gone too far.

“That’s all said, his career before him was very good, so I’m going to get involved and see exactly what’s going on there because someone who had a bad day Because I don’t want to destroy it, “said Trump Modly.

Monday and Tuesday increased pressure on Modly exiles. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for resignation, stating that “action and language indicate that our units have failed to prioritize unit protection.”

“He has shown a serious lack of sound judgment and strong leadership required during this time. Acting Modry must be removed from his position or resigned,” Pelosi said in a statement.

David Martin and Jordan Freiman contributed to this report.

