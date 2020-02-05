Deputy Sheriff of Madera Co. helps a woman he grew up with to give birth at home

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – It was the end of Sergeant Jacob Tallmon’s shift when a 911 call arrived from North Fork.

The assistant to the Madera County Sheriff arrived before the paramedics could.

“It was utter chaos, but this is what an unexpected home birth with all your children looks like,” said Tallmon.

A woman was about to give birth, but this woman was no stranger to Tallmon. He and Brandy Augsburger grew up together in North Fork.

His contractions were getting closer.

“They separated at two minutes and I said to myself,” Okay, it’s time to leave, “but then I had a contraction and I felt the pressure, and I knew we weren’t there. wouldn’t happen, “said Augsburger.

The nearest hospital was at least 30 minutes away and the most recent addition did not want to wait that long.

Tallmon, who has appropriate EMT training, intervened to help give birth.

“This moment of relief when this baby is breathing and everyone is happy and everyone is good is a good way to end a change,” said Tallmon.

Augsburger gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

“She’s been a good baby so far,” said Ausburger.

Tallmon was among the first people to take a photo with her. He says it is times like these that make his job even more rewarding.

“Don’t coat too much sugar,” said Tallmon. “There are things you see in this work, but when you do the right things and you see the good things, you really have to capture and celebrate them.”

