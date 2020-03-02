[deputy-shoots,-kills-armed-man-outside-the-house-santa-clarita-valley-sheriff’s-station]

SANTA CLARITA (NBC LOS ANGELES) — A deputy shot and killed a person Sunday outdoors of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Section station in the Santa Clarita Valley, section officials said.

The taking pictures took area close to 2: 30 p.m., as deputies exiting the station’s secured parking whole lot encountered a strolling person armed with a handgun, Lt. Derrick Alfred of the Sheriff’s section reported.

The deputies tried to detain the guy and requested him to lower his gun but the suspect refused to reduce the weapon and a deputy-associated shooting happened, Alfred stated.

“One deputy fired two rounds, putting the suspect, who was transported to a area healthcare facility the place he was pronounced useless,” the lieutenant claimed.

No deputies have been hurt, he claimed.

The guy was about 37-38 a long time outdated, Alfred said, but the male was not instantly recognized.

Numerous streets in the region ended up blocked off all through the investigation.

It was not straight away distinct if the guy with the gun built any threatening moves to bring about the capturing, but an investigation was ongoing.