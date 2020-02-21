MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A grandmother was left shaken up and angry after she said she was tased and arrested for not letting Manatee County deputies into her home.
However, according to investigators, the deputies did the right thing.
70-year-old Barbara Pinkney was pushed down and tased when deputies came to her home looking for her grandson Tevin Turner who violated his probation for carrying a concealed weapon.
The official review found deputies had a right to enter because Turner had listed the home as his residence. The review also found Pinkney had pushed and struggled with the deputy that tased her.
The probable cause affidavit shows Pinkney was hit three times with a stun gun in her “left arm,” her “back,” her “upper back,” and was held to the ground with the deputy’s “knee.”
Barbara Pinkney was arrested for obstruction and resisting an officer.
LATEST POSTS
Top Videos
Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services
Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review
Woman gets car back
Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards
Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida
Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland
Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents
the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks
the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense
Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect
Teen shot and killed
Trending Stories