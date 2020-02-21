[deputy-who-used-taser-on-bradenton-grandmother-was-justified,-official-review-says]

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A grandmother was left shaken up and angry after she said she was tased and arrested for not letting Manatee County deputies into her home.

However, according to investigators, the deputies did the right thing.

70-year-old Barbara Pinkney was pushed down and tased when deputies came to her home looking for her grandson Tevin Turner who violated his probation for carrying a concealed weapon.

The official review found deputies had a right to enter because Turner had listed the home as his residence. The review also found Pinkney had pushed and struggled with the deputy that tased her.

The probable cause affidavit shows Pinkney was hit three times with a stun gun in her “left arm,” her “back,” her “upper back,” and was held to the ground with the deputy’s “knee.”

Barbara Pinkney was arrested for obstruction and resisting an officer.

