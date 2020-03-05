Derby captain Wayne Rooney decided to beat Manchester United in FA Cup fifth-spherical – and claims to celebrate if he scores!

Wayne Rooney insists he wishes his former club Manchester United to lose to Derby County on Thursday.

The Red Devils legend will captain the Rams when they host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s aspect for a spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals – with entire commentary of the fifth-spherical tie Live on talkSPORT!

AFP or licensors Wayne Rooney built his Derby debut in January and has considering the fact that impressed

Rooney, who is United’s all-time record scorer with 253 aims, won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, an FA Cup and three League Cups all through a 13-yr spell at Aged Trafford in between 2004 to 2017.

Following paying out the 2017/18 marketing campaign at boyhood club Everton, Rooney moved to MLS aspect DC United, before returning to England with Derby in January.

Now, Rooney and Derby will be looking to trigger an FA Cup upset at Pride Park.

“Manchester United is a club I appreciate,” Rooney explained in an exclusive interview with talkSPORT. “I beloved my time there.

“But for this 90 minutes or 120 minutes, no matter what it is, I want them to eliminate.

“After the video game, I’ll go back to staying a enthusiast of theirs. If you are a Manchester United supporter, I’m certain they’d want to listen to the identical detail from their players who have been at other clubs.

Getty Rooney is a Manchester United legend – will he appear back again to haunt them?

“Football is a game where players shift on from golf equipment and certainly I used a lengthy time at Manchester United. I go back again and enjoy the video games.

“But for this just one, I want Derby to get and it doesn’t consider absent my feelings for Manchester United.”

Rooney, participating in in a midfield role, has scored four objectives and produced a even further two due to the fact generating his Derby debut in January.

The 34-calendar year-aged felt he was always destined to facial area United when both equally golf equipment booked their location in the FA Cup fifth-spherical.

“It was always going to materialize,” extra England’s document goalscorer. “It was constantly likely to be Manchester United or Chelsea, definitely with Frank [Lampard, who left Derby to manage Chelsea], as well.

“We got Manchester United, they’ll be favourites to get, but we’ll be there trying to trigger an upset.”

Despite actively playing in two Champions League finals and getting included in close Premier League title operate-ins, Rooney feels the similar force taking part in for Derby in the 2nd tier.

The Rams have an outside the house likelihood of producing the Championship engage in-offs – they are eight factors off a major-six spot with 10 video games to go.

Getty Photographs – Getty Rooney will be hoping to inflict misery on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United on Thursday

Rooney additional: “It’s not much less stress. I’m captain of Derby County and we’re pushing to try to get into the Premier League.

“I set that strain on myself to enable them do that, I set that stress on my teammates to attempt to do that.

“Although I’m not heading for Leading League titles or Champions League titles, the pressure however stays.

“There are targets there that we want to strike as a club.”

When requested whether he would rejoice if he scores versus the Purple Devils, Rooney completed: “Of study course, I’m a Derby County participant.

“I know this match implies a good deal to the followers, to the players, to the workers here, and of training course I’ll rejoice.”

Pay attention to Wayne Rooney’s exclusive interview with talkSPORT, in complete, above…