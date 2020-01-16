Derby, which is calculated by the EFL for posting losses in accordance with the rules for financial fair play, must expect a possible point deduction

Derby has been accused by the English Football League of experiencing losses in excess of the amounts allowed under financial fair play rules.

The championship club may face a possible point deduction as the league leaders, after reviewing their profitability and sustainability contributions, decided that the Rams would violate regulations for the three-year period ended June 30, 2018.

Getty Images – Getty

Points were deducted from Derby

“The club is now being referred to an independent disciplinary committee that will hear from both EFL and Derby County officials,” said an EFL statement.

“As these matters are now the subject of proceedings, the EFL will make no further comments at this time.”

