[Derek H. Burney: Sufficient is sufficient. Very clear the blockades, restore the rule of regulation]

It is instances like this when Lucien Bouchard’s assert that “Canada is not a real country” has an eerie ring of fact. Protesters of a lot of stripes have the higher hand in pockets of the country. The rule of regulation has been parked in the cabinet. Rail strains are blockaded and products and services suspended. A provincial legislature was shuttered. The country’s overall economy is crippled. The countrywide desire has no defender. The favored remedy is not a return to purchase and apprehension of the offenders. Rather it is “dialogue” — as remote and amorphous a prescription as the lowest type of sophistry just one that usually can be a euphemism for vacillation and the evasion of duty. Browse A lot more