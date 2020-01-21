Derek Jeter and Larry Walker elected Baseball Hall of Fame Class by 2020

The passage from Derek Jeter to the Hall of Honor of Baseball was just as lively and predictable as Larry Walker’s was difficult and dramatic.

The last of the single-legends of the New York Yankees, Jeter just missed Tuesday’s second player to be unanimously shipped to Cooperstown and received 396 out of 397 votes when voting by the Baseball Writers’ Assn. from America. Teammate Mariano Rivera was the first unanimous selection last year.

Walker, whose climb to the 75% total vote required for induction seemed impossible only three years ago, earned 76.6% of the votes – obtained with 10 votes – and earned induction in his 10th and final appearance on the vote. He is the seventh player to make his last attempt, following the path of Edgar Martinez a year ago.

The coronation of Jeter is expected for most of a decade. As one of the most telephoto stars of the game, he did not lack attention, but also had the credentials to support his great recognition.

The 14-time All-Star shortstop ended his career with 3,465 hits, most under full-time short stops, and a .310 batting average. His resumption after the season is perhaps second place to anyone: in 158 games, Jeter hit .308 and raised his base plus a sloppy percentage to .838 of his respectable .817 score.

The fact that the Yankees won five World Series championships strengthened Jeter’s resume – and his fame. The first title came after his 1996 Rookie of the Year campaign, which started a series of three in four seasons, ending with its World Series MVP performance in the 2000 Subway Series against the Mets.

Walker did not have such a platform – his only World Series appearance came in his penultimate season of 2004, with the St. Louis Cardinals. And he had to fight perception, many of his greatest achievements were fed by Coors Field, his home ball park during 10 seasons with the Colorado Rockies, including his 1997 NL MVP campaign.

But Walker’s skills with five tools and unmistakable Hall of Fame credentials in two crucial categories – OPS (.965, fifth all-time) and Wins Above Replacement (55th) helped him stay tuned – and eventually get over the top come.

Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were not so happy on Tuesday.

Schilling (70) narrowly missed when Bonds (60.7) and Clemens (61) continued their slow climbs – all three players with two more years to qualify for the vote.

Schilling rose from 60.9%, bonds saw an increase of 59.1 and Clemens of 59.5.

Read more at usatoday.com