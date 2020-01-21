Derek Jeter and Larry Walker Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame – KGET 17

NEW YORK (AP) – Derek Jeter came to a vote to be a unanimous choice for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also won the highest honor in baseball on Tuesday.

Longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots submitted by the Association of Baseball Writers of America, falling just short of the standard set when longtime Marathon teammate Mariano Rivera, became the first unanimous selection last year. Jeter’s 99.7% surpassed Ken Griffey Jr. (99.3%) for second place.

It was not immediately clear which voter had not chosen Jeter, who appeared on the 219 ballots released before the announcement. The BBWAA will issue additional ballots on February 4 from writers who have chosen a public listing.

Walker appeared on 304 ballots, six above the required 75%, in his 10th and last appearance on the BBWAA ballot, compared to 54.6% last year.

Pitcher Curt Schilling finished third with 278 votes (70%) on his eighth ballot, an increase of 60.9% but still 20 shy votes. The tainted steroid pair of Roger Clemens (61%) and Barry Bonds (60.7%) both showed slight increases. Bonds increased 59.1% last year and Clemens 59.5%.

Jeter and Walker will be inducted on July 26 at Cooperstown Hall with wide receiver Ted Simmons and former player association chief Marvin Miller, who were voted on last month by the Hall’s modern era committee.

A five-time World Series champion, Jeter became a face of baseball by playing in the country’s largest media market from 1995 to 2014. He was the AL Rookie of the Year award in 1996 when the Yankees won the World Series for the first time since 1978, then led New York to three consecutive titles from 1998-2000, the only team to have achieved the feat since the years 1972-74. Oakland Athletics. A rebuilt Yankees added his 27th title in 2009.

Jeter was defined by moments more than by numbers: his unexpected setback from infamous territory to expel Jeremy Giambi from Oakland in the 2001 AL Division Series; his homerun from Mr. November in the 10th inning which won Game 4 of the 2001 World Series; his first jump in the stands after catching a 12th round popup by Trot Nixon from Boston in 2004; a homerun in the bleachers of the left field for his 3,000th hit in a career-best 5 against 5 game in 2011; a ninth finals in singles in his last home match in 2014; a single in his last stick attack three days later, which brought his career average to 0.310.

Drafted sixth overall in 1992 after being spotted by Yankees scout Dick Grouch as a junior in high school a year earlier, Jeter had been bypassed by Houston (Phil Nevin), Cleveland (Paul Shuey), (Montreal (BJ Wallace), Baltimore (Jeffrey Hammonds) and Cincinnati (Chad Mottola). He made his debut for the Yankees on May 29, 1995 and was installed after the next spring training by new manager Joe Torre.

Jeter became 14 times All-Star and 5 times Gold Glove victorious despite the defensive measures decried. He was named captain by owner George Steinbrenner in June 2003, occupying a position that had been open since Don Mattingly’s retirement after the 1995 season. He finished with 3,465 hits, 260 homers, 358 bases stolen and 1,311 RBI, earning $ 266 million from the Yankees.

He was the ninth player elected to the Hall after playing exclusively for the Yankees, joining Lou Gehrig (1939), Bill Dickey (1954), Joe DiMaggio (1955), Earle Combs (1970), Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle (1974), Phil Rizzuto (1994) and Rivera.

Jeter used part of his savings to join the group buying the Miami Marlins in September 2017, becoming CEO. Sacking veterans and going with low-priced youngsters like the Yankees never did, Jeter has endured a pair of finals and the lowest home attendance in the major leagues.

Walker hit .313 with .383 home runs, 1,311 RBIs and 230 stolen bases for Montreal (1989-94), Colorado (1995-2004) and Saint-Louis (2004-05), an All-Star five and seven times Gold glove winner. He led the major leagues on average in batting in 1998, 1999 and 2001.

Evaluating his offensive performance has posed problems for some baseball writers, having spent 9 1/2 seasons hitting at home in Denver Coors Field. Walker beat 0.381 with a 1.72 OPS and 154 home circuits in 597 games in Coors and .282 with 229 homers and a .873 OPS in 1.391 games elsewhere, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

It received only 20.3% when it first appeared in 2011 and dropped to 10.2% in 2014. It rose to 21.9% in 2017 before climbing to 34.1% in 2018.

Walker became the second Canadian-born player to be elected to Hall after Ferguson Jenkins in 1991.

Leftover ballots could benefit next year, when the most prominent players eligible for the first time are Torii Hunter and Mark Buehrle. The 2022 election will include David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez, who served a one-year suspension in 2014 for violating the drug control program and the baseball collective agreement.

More MLB AP: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports