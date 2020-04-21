Derek Jeter is reportedly forgetting $ 5 million salary from Marlins during Coronavirus shutdown

Major League Baseball is closed by a coronavirus pandemic, and many teams are coordinating because the fate of the season is unknown. One adjustment is being made by the former Yankees star and current Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, according to Miami area baseball reporter Craig Mish.

According to multiple reports, Jeter’s salary in Marlins is $ 5 million annually. Before buying the team in 2017, Jeter had a professional career with the Yankees, earning $ 265 million between 1995 and 2014, CBS Sports reports.

Other members of Merlin’s management have also received salary cuts, Mish said.

Many teams will hit this year, even if the league shortens the season due to lost revenue from the stadium and other challenges presented. According to CBS Sports, the MLB team will be able to fully hire employees and cut salaries starting in May.

Before buying the team in 2017, Jeter made a professional career with the Yankees, earning $ 265 million.

Getty

Jeter is not the only CEO in the US to give up his salary to help his organization keep rising at these unprecedented times. At Disney, Bob Eiger said he would forget his salary during this time, and CEO Bob Chapek said he would cut his salary by 50%.

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, said he would give up his salary for the rest of the year. Kent Taylor, CEO of Texas Roadhouse Restaurant, has announced that he will give up salaries and bonuses from March 18, 2021 to January 7, 2021, according to a report by CBS Austin.

MLB is not the only sports league to make adjustments to survive this pandemic economically. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports, the league is proposing players to get a 50% pay cut while the NBA game is suspended.

According to Carania, the NBA first demanded a salary cut on April 15th, but the National Basketball Association opposed the 25% salary cut beginning in mid-May. According to CBS Sports, it’s unclear whether the league and the player’s association have reached an agreement, but Charania reported that the player is set to receive full salary on April 15.

CBS Sports reports that MLB and the Players Union have agreed to a $ 170 million increase in March as far as MLB player salaries are concerned. According to the Associated Press, the payments provided by all 30 teams will cover the first 60 days of the regular season.

. [TagsToTranslate] MLB