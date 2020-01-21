Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

January 21 (UPI) – Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and five-time all-star Larry Walker were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Jeter, the long-time captain of the Yankees, was almost unanimously represented in the Hall of Fame and appeared on 396 out of 397 ballots from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Former Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year.

Jeter received 99.7 percent of the vote, ranking second over Ken Griffey Jr. (99.3 percent). It remains unclear which voter Jeter did not vote for. On February 4, the BBWAA will publish additional ballot papers from writers who have opted for a public listing.

Walker appeared in his tenth and final ballot on 304 ballots, six votes above the required 75 percent. He earned 54.6 percent of the vote last year.

Pitcher Curt Schilling finished third with 278 votes (70 percent) in his eighth ballot, an increase of 60.9 percent. Both Roger Clemens (61 percent) and Barry Bonds (60.7 percent) posted slight increases.

Jeter and Walker will be recorded on July 26 in the hall in Cooperstown, NY, along with catcher Ted Simmons and ex-club president Marvin Miller. Simmons and Miller were elected by the Hall of Fame’s Modern Era committee last month.