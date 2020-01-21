Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

FILE – In this file photo dated September 25, 2014, Derek Jeter jumps from the New York Yankees after beating the game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game in New York. Jeter is among the 18 new additions to the 2020 Hall of Fame election. On Tuesday, January 21, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America will announce the results of its 2020 Hall of Fame election. (AP Photo / Julie Jacobson, file)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Derek Jeter and Larry Walker were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jeter received the second highest vote in the history of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, who voted for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jeter would be the only unanimous selection for the Hall of Fame with Mariano Rivera, the Yankees’ long-time teammate /

In his tenth and final appearance in the BBWAA poll, Walker got six votes, compared to 54.6% the previous year.

Both players will be honored as part of the introductory weekend in the hall from July 24-27 in Cooperstown, New York, along with catcher Ted Simmons and the late managing director of the Major League Players Association, Marvin Miller, who joined Modern Baseball Era in December Committee was elected.