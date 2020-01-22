Derek Jeter’s unanimous Hall of Fame nod is one vote short

Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees in 2014. (Al Bello / Getty)

Although he will be represented in the Baseball Hall of Fame with Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter did not make it to Cooperstown as a unanimous selection like his former Yankee teammate.

In a somewhat surprising twist, Jeter was chosen one vote less than unanimously for the 2020 Cooperstown class, as he was named on 396 out of 397 HOF ballots (99.7 percent).

It is currently unknown which member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America has not voted for the longstanding Yankees shortstop and captain.

“Every award Derek has received in his career has been earned and earned,” said Hal Steinbrenner, managing partner of Yankees, in a statement. “He was a captain and champion in every way, a man who embodied our traditions and expectations with a distinctive grace and dignified determination. Derek’s legacy as one of the most popular and beneficent players in the past quarter century has cemented his place in baseball history. When he was immortalized in Cooperstown this summer, we’re proud to consider the honor he has given to the Yankees franchise, the New York community, and the great baseball game. “

Joining Jeter in Cooperstown is Larry Walker, a long-time Colorado Rockie who was Hall of Fame approved in his tenth and final year. Walker made 304 ballots, six more than the 75 percent it took him to be included.

Pitcher Curt Schilling finished third in his eighth ballot with 278 votes (70 percent), while neither Roger Clemens nor Barry Bonds received more than 61 percent of the vote.

Rivera was the first unanimous selection in the Hall of Fame last year and outperformed Ken Griffey Jr.’s previous high share (99.3 percent of the vote).

