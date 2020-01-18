Derek Peth, who eats a wheel of cheese like a sandwich, spurs on

Derek Peth the USA Bachelor in paradise is the hero we need in these troubled times and who changes the way we think about cheese by eating a whole block of brie like a sandwich.

The extremely pretty 33-year-old was recently seen with other Bachie alums Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconettiwhen he appeared as a guest with them Almost famous Podcast.

In a backstage video recorded by Iaconetti, Peth held a block of Brie in one hand and a piece of bread in the other.

Instead of combining the two as usual, he took a big old bite out of one and then simply switched to the next. Incredible stuff. Absolutely wild scenes.

Yashar Ali Record the general mood, share the video and write, “Look how Derek Peth Brie eats … my god.” See for yourself:

See how @PethDerek eats Brie … my god pic.twitter.com/ef4ULg2ekx

– Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) January 15, 2020

Derek Peth himself gobbles up all the attention he receives as our newly discovered king of dairy by pinning an old tweet that says “My love language is cheese”.

My love language is cheese

– Derek Peth (@PethDerek) September 20, 2019

He also replied “10/10 would recommend” to Ali’s tweet, which makes me sad that I was eating cheese like a sucker all the time.

