Derrick Green from Sepultura: Music streaming services have brought physical media sales to a standstill

In a new interview with Ladies In Rock, SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green spoke about the changes in the music industry today compared to the early days of the band in the early 1980s. He said (listens to audio below): “I think what has changed a lot is technology. The fact that everything is streamed digitally really undermines the idea of ​​people buying current CDs or albums and the like or tapes It goes on to In the digital phase, where the artist is very limited, he has little income – just because there are many different places where he can stream music and the artist doesn’t have a large percentage at all of it, but only a very small percentage. You don’t make money selling an actual product.

“SEPULTURA was never a band that really made a lot of money selling products; They did a lot with live shows or our own official merchandise, “he said.” So that changed a lot for many bands, I think. But it has also changed because the bands need to know better what is going on in business and be more involved in this aspect, which is actually a good thing. But you need to think creatively to get that income that is required for a tour for crew people to work with you to make the shows take place. I think this has really increased because a lot of artists are more involved in the business.

“I think the ability to spread your music and your work with technology is great because you can now do it worldwide in seconds with the Internet. It is phenomenal to be able to reach so many different people.” green added. “I think that has definitely changed from the past when you were able to tap into certain markets in the world that you hadn’t known before and that, thanks to this technology and ability, could possibly allow you to tour in performing these areas to reach them. “

SEPULTURAthe latest album from, “Quadra”, was released on February 7th Nuclear Blast Records, The disc is a concept work created by Sweden’s The fascination of street studios with renowned producers Jens Bogren, A world tour follows from March.

SEPULTURA comprises green, Guitarist Andreas Kisser, Bass player Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr.and drummer Eloy Casagrande,



