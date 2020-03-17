Derrick Henry Receives $ 85,000 Chain To Honor Kobe Bryant, 35 Diamonds CT

exclusive

Derrick Henry didn’t get the contract he wanted from the Titans this month … but he’s sure as hell got a chain out of nowhere – coppin ‘a $ 85K piece to honor his hero, Kobe Bryant.

TMZ Sports found out that Henry grew up a huge Mamba fan … and soon after the death of the Lakers legend in January, Derrick commissioned ZoFrost to make a custom piece.

As you can see, the seamstress – who works with NFL stars Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Earl Thomas this past year – made a SICK piece for the Tennessee RB.

The chain featured a serpent-like snake wrapped in Kobe’s famous logo … and told us to hold approximately 35 CTs of diamonds.

We were also told that the chain weighed 120 grams … and all told, with a $ 85,000 price tag.

We know what you’re thinking … but don’t worry, even if Henry hasn’t reached a long-term deal from the Titans, the franchise tag they put on him this week is also set to cost him almost $ 12 Million that this time.

In this way, Henry is not the only star in the NFL sick ice from ZoFrost this month … remember crazy Bruce Lee sneezing Kyler Murray made for him last week?

Yes, dude has talent !!!