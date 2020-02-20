[derrick-henry:-‘tom-brady-can-however-engage-in-but-why-would-we-not-want-ryan-tannehill?’]

Close

The Tennessee Titans have a lot of selections to make forward of cost-free agency, with quarterback getting a most important difficulty of worry.

For a whole lot of teams needy at the place, the free of charge agency interval and the 2020 NFL Draft existing a ton of talent and prospect to discover a franchise signal-caller.

But the Titans are very likely far more anxious with maintaining Ryan Tannehill on the roster immediately after he completed out the greatest period of his job with the No. one passer score in the NFL (117.five).

And why would not they?

That is what operating back again Derrick Henry – who Tennessee will also be focused on holding onto – has to say about it all.

With New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady set to hit no cost agency, a lot of are worried with wherever the Titans stand in pursuing him.

It really is will not seem reasonable for a crew to get Brady unless of course it’s prepared to go all in and crack the financial institution, which might not be in the Titans’ greatest curiosity as they try to keep some significant players established to strike cost-free agency.

“[Brady] even now can engage in,” Henry explained, on Will Compton and Taylor Lewan’s Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “Naturally, age does not matter for him, he is continue to participating in at a substantial stage, but my concern would be: Why ain’t Ryan fantastic ample, you know? . . . Talking for everyone on the offense, we fed off of him . . . Ryan Tannehill is our quarterback and went to the AFC Championship, why would we not want Ryan back again?”

Tannehill not too long ago switched agents, now represented by CAA Sporting activities, who also reps Titans normal manager Jon Robinson.

You can find no telling what this indicates for the Titans, though it’s crucial to be aware the group has been doing work on deal negotiations for some time now.

The Titans have no shortage of alternatives at quarterback, but assume retaining Tannehill on board to be at the prime of the list.

