Derrick Johnson and Eddie Boens charged with robbing Woodridge gas station

Bail was denied Friday for two Chicago men accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint in the west of the suburbs of Woodridge.

Derrick Johnson, 21, and Eddie Boens, 22, are each accused of armed robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the DuPage County state law firm.

About Thursday at 1 AM, Johnson and another man entered a BP gas station 6820 Route 53 while wearing gloves and clouding their faces, the prosecutors said. Johnson jumped over the counter while the other male aimed a pellet gun at the clerk.

Eddie BoensDuPage County state law firm

After getting cash from a register and cigarettes, Johnson and the man left the store and got into a vehicle driven by Boens, the prosecutors said. The vehicle was reported stolen from Chicago on Wednesday.

A little over an hour later, a Burr Ridge police officer saw the vehicle at a gas station and tried to stop it, but the vehicle ran away, prosecutors said. Johnson and Boens were taken into custody after the vehicle crashed at 94th and Jackson in Burr Ridge.

Johnson and Boens were refused the bail at a Friday hearing and are scheduled for March 2, according to the attorney’s office.