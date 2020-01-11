Derricka and Derrick Thomas are missing in South Austin

Loading...

Two children were reported missing on Friday at the same address in South Austin on the West Side.

Derricka Thomas, 13, and Derrick Thomas, 11, were last seen together around 8 o’clock in the 600 block of North Lamon Avenue, Chicago police said.

Derricka ThomasChicago police

Derricka was described as a 5-foot-4, 140-pound girl with green eyes and sandy brown hair, while Derrick is a 4-foot-10, 97-pound boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Derrick Thomas Chicago police

The oldest Thomas was last seen in a black sweatshirt with white letters and a white book bag with flowers, police said. Derrick Thomas was wearing a gray Pelle Pelle jacket, a black school uniform and black Air Force One sneakers and a blue book dyed bookbag.

The police could not confirm whether the two are brothers or sisters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.