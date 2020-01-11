Derricka and Derrick Thomas are missing in South Austin

By
Paula Griffin
-
0
31
Two children were reported missing on Friday at the same address in South Austin on the West Side.

Derricka Thomas, 13, and Derrick Thomas, 11, were last seen together around 8 o’clock in the 600 block of North Lamon Avenue, Chicago police said.

Derricka ThomasChicago police

Derricka was described as a 5-foot-4, 140-pound girl with green eyes and sandy brown hair, while Derrick is a 4-foot-10, 97-pound boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Derrick Thomas Chicago police

The oldest Thomas was last seen in a black sweatshirt with white letters and a white book bag with flowers, police said. Derrick Thomas was wearing a gray Pelle Pelle jacket, a black school uniform and black Air Force One sneakers and a blue book dyed bookbag.

The police could not confirm whether the two are brothers or sisters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

