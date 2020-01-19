Dershowitz describes his role with confusion | Memo of talking points

Alan Dershowitz appears to have only muddied the waters by describing his role on President Trump’s legal team for the Senate recall trial during his appearances in Sunday morning cable news programs.

Although Trump listed Dershowitz’s name in a press release announcing his Senate lawyer on Friday, Dershowitz insisted that he was not a full member of the president’s legal team. When CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked him to clarify her role, Dershowitz replied that he was “both” part of the legal team and was an advocate for impeachment.

“Both – I’m a member of the legal team. I am arguing what could be the most important argument on the Senate floor, “said Dershowitz. “Namely, that even if everything that is alleged by the directors of the House is proven or taken for real, they would not reach the level of an impenetrable offense.”

After Keilar asked how he could be the two, followed by CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin, told Dershowitz that he “was trying to rise (beyond) being a lawyer as some sort of ‘neutral expert’ despite his real role as ‘a lawyer representing a client’, Dershowitz replied that he was ‘only a lawyer’ who ‘was not involved in everyday problems’.

“I’m just a lawyer and I’ve done it a dozen times. I have been counsel in many cases only on the constitutional issue, “said Dershowitz. “I am not involved in everyday problems.”

Keilar then asked Dershowitz who hired him, to which he replied that “he had been asked by the President’s defense team to become counsel on the specific question of criteria – the constitutional criteria – for removal “, before adding that his role is to know how he is going to plead against the dismissal.

“This is a very important question, and I will make this argument as a lawyer, not as an expert witness,” said Dershowitz. “I plead against the removal of this president on the basis of constitutional criteria.”

Dershowitz made another appearance later on Sunday morning on ABC News where he would reiterate that he is “here as a constitutional lawyer,” but said that as a lawyer in this case, it was not for him to “Present my personal opinions on what I think. “

Asked by George Stephanopoulos of ABC News if he thinks it is normal for a president to seek foreign interference in our election, Dershowitz replied that “if the allegations are not impenetrable, this trial should result in a acquittal, whether or not the conduct is considered OK by you or by me or by the voters. “

After Stephanopoulos again asked Dershowitz what he was thinking – to which he insisted: “as the lawyer in the case, I will not present my personal opinion on what I think” but that he believes “that conduct does not reach the level of an impenetrable offense” – Stephanopoulos pointed out that contradicts a quote from his recent book on impeachment where he writes: “An American should not get along with a foreign power in the goal of improving his candidacy. “

Dershowitz then turned around to say that he was “not here for political discussion” and that he was a “liberal democrat who voted against President Trump and who voted for Hillary Clinton”.

“I am here to present a constitutional argument as I did in the removal of Clinton and the way I argued when I was a member of the ACLU National Council in the Nixon administration,” said Dershowitz .

When pressured by Stephanopoulos whether he was ready to endorse the statement that Trump’s legal team made on Saturday evening in response to the Senate convocation, which said that the president had done nothing wrong , Dershowitz said he “had neither read nor signed this brief” and reiterated that his “mandate is to present the constitutional argument”.

“It is not part of my mandate. My mandate is to present the constitutional argument, ”said Dershowitz. “And if the constitutional argument succeeds, we will not reach this problem, because you cannot accuse a president of impenetrable conduct if it does not meet the criteria of the Constitution.”

